CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 17.0 %

NASDAQ:CCLD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 149,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,271. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareCloud stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of CareCloud worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.