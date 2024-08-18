CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 2,551,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 517.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 963,554 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

