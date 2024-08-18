Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,419. The company has a market cap of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.