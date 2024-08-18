C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on C&C Group

C&C Group Trading Down 1.9 %

C&C Group Increases Dividend

CCR stock opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 571.96. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.60 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at C&C Group

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($88,504.94). 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.