C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.
C&C Group Trading Down 1.9 %
C&C Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at C&C Group
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($88,504.94). 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
