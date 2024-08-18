CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.85. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$1,125,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,188 in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

