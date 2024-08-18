Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELC

Celcuity Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CELC stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 40.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.