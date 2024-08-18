Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB remained flat at $2.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,577. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectar Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

