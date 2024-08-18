Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
CLRB remained flat at $2.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,577. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
