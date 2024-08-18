Centurion Price Down 0.5% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $45,366.57 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00059626 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

