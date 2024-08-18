CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 855,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CEVA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,935. The company has a market capitalization of $561.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in CEVA by 1,693.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

