Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.98. 1,397,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $185.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

