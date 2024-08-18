Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
CVR opened at $18.19 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
