Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Chimerix stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 2,253,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,419. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

