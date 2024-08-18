China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.