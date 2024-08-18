China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.
China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.