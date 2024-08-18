Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CTAS traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $764.86. The company had a trading volume of 267,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.
Cintas shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
