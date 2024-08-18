Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $49.46. 27,424,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

