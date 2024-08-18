Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $58.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.