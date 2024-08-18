Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

