Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $17.81.
Clariant Company Profile
