Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.53. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

