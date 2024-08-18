Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,540,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,528,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

