Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 713,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,726. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

