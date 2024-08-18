Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.2 %

CLNE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,034. The company has a market cap of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.