Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 60,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.54. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

