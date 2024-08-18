CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares.
CO2 Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
About CO2 Solutions
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
