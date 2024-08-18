Coin98 (C98) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $99.02 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,548 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.