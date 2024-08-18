Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

