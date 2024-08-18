Comparing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and OI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.30 $20.62 million $1.15 1.80 OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SurgePays has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OI has a beta of -16.53, suggesting that its share price is 1,753% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SurgePays and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.94%.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -1.36% -4.25% -2.98% OI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SurgePays beats OI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

