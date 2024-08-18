CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.5 %

CompoSecure stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 840,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,245. The company has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

