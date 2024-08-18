Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,718,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,032,087 shares of company stock worth $38,124,794. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

