Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTTW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

