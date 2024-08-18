Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CDTTW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
