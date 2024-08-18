Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $553.87 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Conflux has a market cap of $553.87 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,387.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00573333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00113499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00252756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,033,158,736 coins and its circulating supply is 4,333,155,821 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,032,815,045.2 with 4,332,815,033.33 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12847207 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $27,170,149.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.