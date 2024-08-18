Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Conifer Price Performance

CNFR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

