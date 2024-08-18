Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Conifer Price Performance
CNFR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Conifer Company Profile
