ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

