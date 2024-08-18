Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 437,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CTGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,154. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50). Equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTGO shares. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

