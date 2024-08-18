Contrasting Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 1 3.33

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.27%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.15 Sensus Healthcare $24.41 million 4.35 $490,000.00 $0.29 22.35

This table compares Microbot Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69% Sensus Healthcare 18.27% 13.78% 12.34%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Microbot Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

