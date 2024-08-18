Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,014. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.