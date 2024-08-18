Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.54. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

