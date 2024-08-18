Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 7.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

