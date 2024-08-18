Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

CUZ stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

