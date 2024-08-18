Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 169,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,342.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,280. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Crexendo by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 877,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 254,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crexendo by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crexendo by 49.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Crexendo Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Articles

