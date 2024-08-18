Critical Analysis: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relx and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 2 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group -83.56% -107.48% -82.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Relx and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relx and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.91 billion 8.58 $2.22 billion N/A N/A The OLB Group $27.45 million 0.13 -$23.18 million ($4.84) -0.40

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and data sets that help researchers and healthcare professionals to advance science and health outcomes. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

