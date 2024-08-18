Critical Review: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.53 $52.69 million $1.73 22.50

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Saul Centers beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust). First Capital owns, operates and develops open-air centers with a supermarket as the main tenant in the neighborhoods with the highest demographic data in Canada. The Fund is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) under the symbol FCR.UN and its head office is located at 85 Hanna Avenue, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3S3.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

