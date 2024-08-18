Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.97. 402,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,078. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

