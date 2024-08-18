Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

CGEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 628,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,006. The firm has a market cap of $963.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

