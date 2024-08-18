Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.23.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
