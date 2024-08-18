Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $269.32. 1,746,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.