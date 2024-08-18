Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,078,323 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 359.31, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

