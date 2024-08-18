David McCreadie Purchases 5,930 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie acquired 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($63,827.76).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

LON STB opened at GBX 848 ($10.83) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 813.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.68. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The firm has a market cap of £161.71 million, a PE ratio of 618.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,043.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

