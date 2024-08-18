Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$15,125.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$15,125.00.

On Friday, May 24th, James Andrew Paterson purchased 1,000 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

DE stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66. The firm has a market cap of C$118.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.65.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

