Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

