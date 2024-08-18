Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $111.30. 11,632,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,302,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

